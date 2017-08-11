Jessie Billups to lead Regional Housing Authority

There's a new executive director at the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority. Jessie Billups worked his way up to this leadership role, having served in various positions at the authority for 21 years.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.
A convicted sex offender was sentenced to prison Friday after being found guilty of sexually abusing the young sister of a woman who tried to help when he was down on his luck.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson is sending out a warning about a phone scam that is making its way around the county.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.
