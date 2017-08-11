Gulfport native Brittney Reese wins eighth world championship

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletic Hall of Famer and Gulfport native Brittney Reese soared to her eighth world long jump championship in London on Friday.

Reese jumped 21 feet, 0.5 inches on her third attempt to claim her fourth IAAF World Outdoor Championship at Olympic Stadium, site of her 2012 Olympic gold medal win. She edged Russian’s Darya Klishina by 2 centimeters, with the top four jumpers separated by just 6 centimeters or 2.5 inches.

The United States won gold and bronze in the event, with Tianna Bartoletta jumping 22-10.5. Bartoletta edged Reese at last year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Reese was an NJCAA All-American in basketball at Gulf Coast, graduating in 2006. She went on to be an NCAA champion at Ole Miss. She’s also won 10 U.S. championships in addition to an Olympic silver medal.

