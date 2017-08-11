Harrison Co. inmate found hanging in cell dies

A Harrison County Adult Detention Center inmate died Friday after correctional officers found him hanging in his cell by bed sheets, according to Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Peterson said officers found Jared Anthony Epperson, 28, hanging in his cell around 11:52 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Garden Park Medical Center around 12:45 p.m.

According to deputy reports, Epperson was served lunch in his cell about 30 minutes before he was found. Peterson said he was alone in his cell.

Peterson said Epperson regained a pulse after officers performed CPR. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance but died less than an hour later.

Epperson was serving a five-year sentence for a probation violation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was booked into the jail on July 27.

Peterson said Epperson’s original charges were touching of a child or a mentally defective, incapacitated, or physically helpless person for lustful purposes, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

