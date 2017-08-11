Harrison Co. inmate found hanging in cell dies

There's a new executive director at the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority. Jessie Billups worked his way up to this leadership role, having served in various positions at the authority for 21 years.More >>
There's a new executive director at the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority. Jessie Billups worked his way up to this leadership role, having served in various positions at the authority for 21 years.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
A convicted sex offender was sentenced to prison Friday after being found guilty of sexually abusing the young sister of a woman who tried to help when he was down on his luck.More >>
A convicted sex offender was sentenced to prison Friday after being found guilty of sexually abusing the young sister of a woman who tried to help when he was down on his luck.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson is sending out a warning about a phone scam that is making its way around the county.More >>
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson is sending out a warning about a phone scam that is making its way around the county.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.More >>
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.More >>
According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>