UPDATE: Macey the Great Dane has died

What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.

Macey was captured on East Railroad St. behind Centennial Plaza around 1:30 p.m. Friday when she was tranquilized by Gulfport animal control.

She was taken to the Humane Society of South Mississippi for a checkup, but she didn’t make it. A necropsy will be done to determine the cause of death. We're told Macey was heart worm positive.

The Great Dane disappeared in late June, when her Ocean Springs owners gave her away after they downsized to give the 90-pound dog more space. Sadly, the dog escaped from the new Gulfport owner the day they brought her home.

One thing Macey did while she was on the run was bring a group of total strangers together. Almost every evening, anywhere from two to 10 people gathered to search for the beloved dog.

"None of us really knew each other and we didn't know the owner or Macey; but we are all dog lovers and compassionate people," said Judy Smith, who helped in the search.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.