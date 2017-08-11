Pass Christian teen making name for himself in film

A Pass Christian teen is working to make a name for himself in the film world. His most recent video is making the rounds on YouTube and could be used to show Mississippi's natural resources to the world.

Nick Berden is only a freshman in high school this year, but he has big dreams for his future.

"I started making videos on YouTube when I was about nine years old. By seventh grade I bought my first DSLR with the help of my mother," said Berden.

After a lot of self-training and hours and hours of practice, Berden has become well-acquainted with his growing arsenal of video tools.

"It's a way for me to express myself in a creative way and for other people to view it as well," he said.

One of his most recent videos got some attention at an arts festival in Bay Saint Louis. That's where Steve Barney, the director of an arts program in the Bay, took notice.

"Ever since I saw that work I said I want to work with this kid," said Barney.

An opportunity presented itself in the form of a grant, which allowed the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Design Studio to work with area scientists and the Boys and Girls Club to produce a video about the coast ecosystem.

Barney got in touch with Berden, and the two worked on producing the film about the watershed in Bay Saint Louis. Barney was so blown away with Berden's skills behind the camera that he started comparing him to one well-known filmmaker.

"I gave Nick the nickname the 'Skateboard Scorsese.' He rides his longboard up to meetings here at the Cat Island Coffeehouse. His skills are incredible. They compare with the best in the industry. This kid has a really bright future," said Barney.

Berden's latest short documentary can be found on YouTube:

