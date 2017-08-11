Changes coming to Harrison Co. trash/recycling services

Each cart will come with fact sheets, answers to common resident questions, and final route map and pickup schedule. (Photo source: HCUA)

Starting October 1, 2017, all Harrison County residents (except those in the city of Gulfport) will begin seeing new contractors for their garbage, trash and recycling services. Team Waste and Pelican Waste will deliver garbage and recycling carts next week according to the following schedule:

Woolmarket/North Biloxi: 8/13 - 8/18

D'Iberville: 8/17 - 9/1

East Biloxi: 8/18 - 9/12

West Biloxi: 8/22 - 9/19

Long Beach: 8/25 - 9/20

Pass Christian: 8/29 - 9/22

County Farm Area: 8/30 - 9/30

Saucier Area: 9/5 - 9/30

Each cart will come with fact sheets, answers to common resident questions, and final route map and pickup schedule. All pickups will occur on the service day listed on the route map - with garbage, trash/debris, and recycling will be picked up on the same day.

The Harrison County Utility Authority is also holding a series of public meetings to answer any questions about the change in service. In addition, Donald Scharr, Executive Director, will be attending various city and county meetings to offer updates during public comment periods, as well as speaking at various civic groups, over the next four to six weeks.

HCUA Community Meeting Schedule

*All meetings are from 6-7pm

Monday, August 28 - Woolmarket Community/Senior Center

Thursday, August 31 - D’Iberville Civic Center

Tuesday, September 5 - Dr. Frank Gruich Community Center

Thursday, September 7 - Harrison County Fairgrounds

Tuesday, September 12 - Long Beach Senior Center

Thursday, September 14 - Pass Christian City Hall

Tuesday, September 19 - West Harrison Community Center

Thursday, September 21 - Donal Snyder Community Center



