Woman shot outside Gulfport clinic dies; husband charged with murder

The woman who was shot by her husband outside the medical clinic where she worked Monday has died, according to Gulfport police.

Sierra Jefferson died at a hospital in Mobile, AL, Sgt. Joshua Bromen confirms. Her husband, Jerome Jefferson, is now charged with first-degree murder. Jerome was originally charged with attempted murder. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened outside Memorial Hospital's Physician Clinic - Pediatrics on Hwy. 49. Memorial President and CEO Gary Marchand said the shooting stemmed from a “family dispute.”

According to court documents, Sierra was walking away from Jerome when the shots were fired. Sierra was then airlifted to a hospital in Mobile.

Investigators said Jerome drove himself to the Harrison County jail and admitted to the shooting.

