West Harrison ladies track team shows off championship rings

A celebration of athletic achievement got the day started Friday at West Harrison High School. The entire student body cheered on a special team of their classmates.

These ladies at West Harrison High are 5A state champions in track and field, and they’re proud of it.

It took a lot of hard work for these girls to be able to put these rings on their hands. If you ask their coach, it was all about putting in the extra hours.

“They are hard workers. It was something they set their minds to. They just went after it. They said if we're going to do it, you might as well go to the top,” said coach Carlton Cotton.



The championship was in May, and these girls have been on pins and needles waiting to get this hardware all summer.

“It's awesome. My finger feels heavy,” said Allahan Turner.

“I feel great. I'm not taking it off. I'm going to wear it around my neck every day. The hard work, dedication, praying, coaches. It took a lot of motivation to get us where we were,” added Alexis Morris.

After reading a proclamation from the Mayor of Gulfport, each girl on the team was presented with a copy of the proclamation and of course the shiny rings.

