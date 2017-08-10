Gulfport considering noise ordinance for downtown

What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
A Pass Christian teen is working to make a name for himself in the film world. His most recent video is making the rounds on YouTube and could be used to show Mississippi's natural resources to the world.More >>
Gulfport business owners are responding to a proposed noise ordinance in the downtown area. Councilman R. Lee Flowers said he expects leaders to vote on the idea in the next few weeks.More >>
Starting October 1, 2017, all Harrison County residents (except those in the city of Gulfport) will begin seeing new contractors for their garbage, trash and recycling services. Here's what you need to know about the changes...More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
