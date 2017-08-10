Gulfport considering noise ordinance for downtown

Gulfport business owners are responding to a proposed noise ordinance in the downtown area. Councilman R. Lee Flowers said he expects leaders to vote on the idea in the next few weeks.

He said if the ordinance passes, it would prohibit loud noise from any downtown business district bar or restaurant between the hours of 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Owner of the new Beachcomber Bar and Grill in downtown Gulfport Jeri Dickensauge said she hopes a new noise ordinance doesn't slow down any potential growth for her business.

"Between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., casino folks get off work, and that's when they want to come out and relax," Dickensauge said.

She said although she currently doesn't stay open past 3 a.m., she would like to if it ever became a possibility.



"That's when downtown starts kicking."

Flowers said the city is trying to put the law in place to establish quiet hours for future downtown residents, ahead of any complaints that may come up. But, people who already enjoy downtown's entertainment district say they'd like to see music played through the night.

"An ideal Gulfport would bring tourism. We need it. It's in Biloxi. Nothing draws tourism more than music. Here, we have fewer casinos, so we need music," Gulfport resident Christian Taylor said.

"We want to continue to grow, not go backwards. Other cities and towns have stood still. They have one traffic light, one bar, and things are not open on Sundays. Some cities never grow, and people want to keep it like that. Some cities are fine with that, but I don't think Gulfport is," added Jesse Malley.

Flowers said the ordinance would give the city a different take on the downtown area and let people know if they're moving there they will hear noise during certain hours. He also said he expects the noise ordinance to be voted on at the city's Aug. 22 council meeting.

