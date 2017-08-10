Police: No arrests made following Facebook threat

Just days into the new school year, police in Jackson County are investigating a social media threat.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins, a source in Washington, D.C. alerted of police about a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

"A person posted a comment on Facebook last night about shooting up a school, but it didn't specify which school. Because the post came from a location in the city of Moss Point, they contacted us," said Hutchins.

Hutchins says that although the name on the Facebook page appeared to be fake, authorities went to Moss Point school to find out if anyone knew the person. During their investigation, it was determined that the poster is a former Moss Point student.

Investigators went to the suspect's home, where he denied posting the threat.

All schools and surrounding agencies have been notified about the situation. At this time, nothing has indicted that the suspect posted the information. No arrests have been made.

The department was alerted to the post by The Tactical Institution in Washington, D.C. which the chief describes as "a non-profit made up of retired FBI agents law enforcers and military personnel that monitors the internet and reports threats to local agencies."

No one from Moss Point reported seeing the threatening post on Facebook.

