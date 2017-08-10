Illegal dump site frustrates Gulfport neighbors

A pile of debris at an illegal dump site on 27th Street in Gulfport is growing by the day.

Neighbors are frustrated with the mess.

“Everybody keeps throwing trash out here on this private property,” said Jeannie Graham. “Even trailers come at night from other areas of the city and dump stuff.”

Old mattresses, broken furniture, and discarded tires are among the mess.

“It's everything. Furniture, regular trash, people's food out of the refrigerator. A lot of stuff,” said Andrea Miller, who lives just a few doors down from the dump.

Both have tried calling the city. Just like other neighbors, neither have had any luck.

City officials say Waste Pro has cleaned the site in the past, but that it was from the goodness of their heart since it's not part of the company's contract. Additionally, city public works crews aren't equipped to pick up such debris.

The code enforcement director says a "No Dumping" sign might help, but ironically - there's one right around the corner.

“Two years I've been living here, they've probably picked it up twice. And then people just keep coming back and this is the worst it's ever been,” said Miller.

