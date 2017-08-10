Beau pitches in to stuff backpacks for children

There are growing concerns in Ocean Springs about the city's drainage system and flooding problems.More >>
MGM Resorts Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Backpack program.More >>
Two days after a body was found near Deer Island, officials have identified the victim.More >>
The ACLU of Mississippi is hosting its third annual Schoolhouse Rights Rock on Saturday Aug. 26.More >>
A waterspout was spotted a few miles off the coast of Jackson County Thursday morning as thunderstorms began to develop over the sound and push inland.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
