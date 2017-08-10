Beau pitches in to stuff backpacks for children

Beau employee Bryant Lear heads a veteran volunteer group at the casino that took part in the Feeding the Gulf Coast's backpack program on Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX)

MGM Resorts Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Backpack program.

Beau Rivage surveillance employee Bryant Lear heads a group of volunteers. The program is one he's passionate about.

“Anybody who’s ever been hungry knows that’s not a pleasant feeling,” Lear said. “Anything you can do to alleviate that and to help somebody in the community and not have to go to bed hungry, it’s a good thing. So, we’ll keep doing it.”

More than 100 Beau employees packed 1,500 bags which will provide food on the weekends when school meals are not available.

This particular program will help 74 children at St. Martin Upper Elementary and Biloxi Junior High.

“Without them, these hungry kids wouldn’t have the food provided throughout the weekend,” said Jessie Hayes, child nutrition specialist with Feeding the Gulf Coast. “We definitely appreciate the Beau Rivage for their grant so that we provide these backpacks.”

Volunteerism is part of the Beau's culture.

“If something comes up and they ask for volunteers, we just do it,” said Arni Bactol, buffet manager and volunteer coordinator.

Management expects employees to have the same attitude about volunteerism as they do for their real jobs.

“If they have the right attitude, and they have the right efforts where they share the same mission and values as we do, that’s what we expect from them,” Bactol said. “It’s not just for the guests; it’s also for the whole community.”

