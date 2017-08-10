Coroner identifies man found near Deer Island

Two days after a body was found near Deer Island, officials have identified the victim.

According to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer, 24-year-old Daniel Dellepenna of Ocean Springs is the man fisherman found in the water on Tuesday.

No cause of death has been determined at this time, an autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

While there are no signs of foul play, officials are following standard procedure and treating the case as a suspicious death at this time.

