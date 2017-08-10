ACLU hosts 3rd annual Schoolhouse Rights Rock

Students will learn about their rights at school and how to interact with police. (Photo source: Facebook)

The ACLU of Mississippi is hosting its third annual Schoolhouse Rights Rock on Saturday Aug. 26.

Attendees will spend the day in workshops designed to inform middle and high school students about their rights at school, as well as how to interact with law enforcement.

Parents and community advocates will also receive training on how to effectively lobby legislators and advocate for students.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the MGCCC Hospitality and Resort Management Center. The deadline to register is Aug. 11.

For questions or more information, call 601-354-3408

