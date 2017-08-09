Korean War vets concerned about escalating crisis

Many vets are concerned that the war of words could result in military action. (Photo source: WLOX)

The world is holding it's collective breath as tension between the U.S. and North Korea grows.

The Korean War was fought from 1950 through 1953 and South Mississippi Korean War veterans are watching the international crisis with personal interest.

North Korea is flexing it's military muscle as leader Kim Jong-Un rattles his saber. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is talking tough.

The world could be on the brink of war with all eyes on North Korea and America. At the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, 202 Korean War vets have a variety of opinions and feeling on the escalating tension.

"I worry that we may kill a lot of people, and they may kill a lot of people," said retired U.S. Navy veteran Rod Ingram.

Rod Ingram and Clifford Smith both retired from the U.S. Navy, and both served in Korea. Ingram is following the situation and is concerned that the war of words could result is military action, a frightening proposition in the nuclear age.

"The whole picture scares me because of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I'm 85 and I can suck it up, but can they," wondered Ingram.

