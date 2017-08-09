Parent takes issue with form from Long Beach School District

The school district office sent a statement saying they would send a letter allowing parents to opt out of the health screening. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Tara Winchester's daughter started kindergarten this year. Winchester says she received what she considers a concerning form from the Long Beach School District.

“Your child's school district has a contract with a medical facility to screen your child for vision, hearing, medical problems, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, allergies, heart murmurs, anemia, and developmental delays, and dental problems. So, if you return this form, you're consenting to all of that,” said Winchester.

“My concern is the medical screening is not required until fall of 2018. However, this paperwork clearly says this form must be returned to the school, and it's a state requirement,” said Winchester.

WLOX News Now reached out to the school district office about the wording of the form. They sent a statement saying, "The Nursing Department sent a form to all kindergarten students in the LBSD regarding hearing and vision testing, which is required by Mississippi statute. The form did not indicate that parents have an option to opt out of our free screenings. A clarification will be sent home to parents indicating that they may indeed opt out and have the hearing and vision screening done by a physician of their choice. Out of 459 parents who received the first letter, not one parent has called the central office for clarification."

Winchester says a district employee did tell her she could have her child's doctor fill out the paperwork to avoid being screened by the school.

