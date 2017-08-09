Gulf Coast Idol Official Promotion Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
In the event production of the upcoming season of ABC’s American Idol (currently scheduled to begin in January 2018) (the “Program”) is cancelled or postponed, the prizing may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor.
Entering this Promotion is not an audition for the Program itself. Individuals eligible for the Program may also learn how to audition by visiting www.americanidol.com.
If entrant is a minor (20 years of age or younger), entrant must have a parent or legal guardian sign the required participant agreements, releases and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to him/her in connection with this Promotion.
To participate in this Promotion, entrant must meet the eligibility requirements for the Program, which can be reviewed at www.americanidol.com and are attached to these rules as Exhibit A. Additionally, entrants must be able to prove that:
Please note that in order to enjoy the full benefit of any prize offered as part of this Promotion, entrant must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities.
Sponsor(s) has the sole discretion to make determinations of contestant eligibility, which are binding and final in all respects, and Sponsor(s) reserves the right to change any of the eligibility requirements at any time. In addition, entrant acknowledges and agrees that Sponsor(s) has the sole discretion at any time to render ineligible and disqualify any person who, in Sponsor(s) sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with the development, production, administration, judging, exhibition or other exploitation of the Promotion such that his or her participation in the Promotion could create the appearance of impropriety.
There will be a limited number of auditions between 7:00pm and 10:00 pm on each od August 23 and 30. Not every entrant is guaranteed an audition. Audition order will be “first come, first serve” – entrants will receive a number as they arrive the day of the audition.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that ABC, Producers, WLOX-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WLOX-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information, including but not limited to the entrant’s contact information, email address, and all information contained in the entrant’s social media profile, to ABC, Producers, or the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WLOX-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by ABC, Producers, or the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below).
No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
Any prize awarded during this Promotion is subject to these rules, including but not limited to Section 10 below, and the American Idol Audition Terms and Conditions, which are available for review at www.americanidol.com.
Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WLOX-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WLOX-TV if WLOX-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WLOX-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.