Court records: Husband allegedly shot wife as she walked away

According to an affidavit, the Gulfport man accused of shooting his wife reportedly fired the gun as she was walking away from him.

The shooting happened outside the wife's work place on Highway 49 Monday afternoon. Following the shooting, Jefferson drove to the Harrison County jail where officials say he admitted to shooting his wife Monday afternoon.

The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Jefferson made his initial appearance in court Wednesday on the attempted murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.