Perkinston man hospitalized after 'device' explodes

A Perkinston man was airlifted to a hospital in Mobile, AL on Tuesday after some sort of device exploded at his home on Sunshine Hill Dr. Officials tell us Edward Caudill, 49, is in stable condition at USA Medical Center.

Capt. Ray Boggs, with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies responded to a call that a pipe bomb had exploded just after midnight.

Boggs said it is unclear what type of device injured Caudill, but what was described as “remnants of post device components” and “destructive component parts” were found at the scene.

Caudill suffered injuries to his legs and face when the device exploded, Boggs said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Boggs said Caudill is facing no criminal charges at this time.

