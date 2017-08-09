WLOX Editorial: New jobs important to Mississippi's economy

A big opportunity for 4,000 well-paying auto factory jobs for Mississippi is hanging in the balance. The good news is Mississippi is in the lead in this race to lock down the deal.

Toyota and Mazda are teaming up in a new joint venture for a $1.6-billion plant in the United States. Governor Phil Bryant says we stand ready to strengthen Mississippi's standing as a global leader in auto manufacturing.

But don't think that other states are just going to sit back and let Mississippi have this new plant without offering attractive deals to Toyota and Mazda to get the jobs in their states. These jobs are important for the Mississippi Economy.

The Kentucky Governor is not laying down. He says the Bluegrass state "will be on it like white on rice." We hope our leaders are "on it" as well.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

