WLOX Editorial: There is no higher responsibility than the life of a child

Last week little Myles Hill, a three-year-old boy, played with his friends at a day care center in Orlando; doing we imagine what three-year- old's do. His mind growing in leaps and bounds, learning the names of so many things like cat, dog or his best buddy's name.

This week little Myles should have been learning the name of a new friend, or building towers with blocks, or maybe chasing a puppy. And in a couple of weeks he should have been enjoying a celebratory cake with four candles.

But Myles will never reach his fourth birthday. Myles was left inside a hot day care van all day and died. There is no higher responsibility than the life of a child. Please help make sure this never, ever happens again.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

