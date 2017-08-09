Jackson Co. businesses, nonprofits honored with Anchor Awards - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson Co. businesses, nonprofits honored with Anchor Awards

Businesses and nonprofit organizations that make a difference in Jackson County were honored Wednesday morning with Anchor Awards (Photo source: WLOX) Businesses and nonprofit organizations that make a difference in Jackson County were honored Wednesday morning with Anchor Awards (Photo source: WLOX)
A large crowd showed up for the award ceremony (Photo source: WLOX) A large crowd showed up for the award ceremony (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

They are the best of the best. They are the businesses and nonprofit organizations that make a difference in Jackson County.

Those businesses and nonprofits were honored Wednesday morning at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce's 9th annual Anchor Awards at Pelican Landing in Moss Point.

In the small business category, the winners are Compton Engineering and Community Bank. The Rookie award went to Whimsy Book and Toys, and the nonprofit winner is Feeding the Gulf Coast.

