Jackson Co. businesses, nonprofits honored with Anchor Awards

Businesses and nonprofit organizations that make a difference in Jackson County were honored Wednesday morning with Anchor Awards (Photo source: WLOX)

They are the best of the best. They are the businesses and nonprofit organizations that make a difference in Jackson County.

Those businesses and nonprofits were honored Wednesday morning at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce's 9th annual Anchor Awards at Pelican Landing in Moss Point.

In the small business category, the winners are Compton Engineering and Community Bank. The Rookie award went to Whimsy Book and Toys, and the nonprofit winner is Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.