Anchor Award winners honored in Jackson County

Businesses and nonprofit organizations that make a difference in Jackson County were honored Wednesday morning with Anchor Awards (Photo source: WLOX)

The annual Anchor Awards were handed out Wednesday by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. The winner of the Anchor Award in the rookie business category was Whimsy Books and Toys in Pascagoula. We talked with the owner about her dreams of starting her own business and her secret to success.

Outside, Whimsy Books and Toys offers a unique look and feel in the heart of downtown Pascagoula. Inside, that unique look and feel carries on with toys, more toys, and plenty of books for children.

The owner, Tracy Jackson-Wilson, had a vision from the start.

“I was really interested in books myself. We didn't have a toy store or book store here, so we figured there would be no competition. It was a definite need in our community,” said Jackson-Wilson.

Receiving the Anchor Award makes all the hard work and sacrifice worth it.

“It's really nice to be recognized for the work that you put into your business and know that your customers appreciate it,” Jackson-Wilson said.

Over the past three years, more and more people are learning about what the store offers, especially personalized service.

“Business is great. We are starting our fourth year, so we're kind of learning our market and our customers and what they want to see here and what sells and what doesn't.”

As for the future, business should be rocking steadily upwards.

“It looks bright. I think we'll continue to do well here and maybe have the opportunity to offer even more,” said Jackson-Wilson.

If the past three years are any indication, that most certainly will be the case. Jackson-Wilson started her business in the Anchor Square business incubator three years ago, and moved to the larger Pascagoula St. location a year later.

Also receiving Anchor Awards were Compton Engineering and Community Bank in the small business category and Feeding the Gulf Coast in the nonprofit category.

