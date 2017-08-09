Drugs, gunshots send Gulfport man to prison for 20 years

A news release from the district attorney's office says Raheem Richardson stood in a Harrison County courtroom this week and admitted to shooting a Gulfport man multiple times during a 2015 armed robbery. Because of that guilty plea, Richardson will spend the next 20 years in prison.

The 24-year-old Richardson told investigators he shot his victim. But, because he said he was under the influence drugs, he didn't remember many of the details surrounding the gunshots he fired. The victim of this shooting spent a month in the hospital before being sent home.

Mitch Owen was the assistant district attorney assigned to this case. “On the day of the crime, the defendant came to the victims home in hopes of selling him a .380 firearm in exchange for cash," Owen said in the news release. "When the victim refused to purchase the firearm, the defendant shot the victim multiple times with the same firearm and then attempted to take the cash the victim had on his person.”

The armed robbery was on Halloween in a section of Mississippi Avenue in Gulfport Richardson reportedly visited quite often. The assistant district attorney said multiple witnesses saw Richardson dash off after he shot the victim.

Richardson's guilty plea came just as his armed robbery and aggravated assault trial was about to begin.

