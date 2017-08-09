Southern Miss and Mississippi State will play three game football series beginning in 2019

Give Mississippi State officials credit for working with Southern Miss to renew their football rivalry. On Tuesday, Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced that the Golden Eagles and Bulldogs reached an agreement to play three games beginning in 2019.

Game one of the series is scheduled for September 7, 2019 at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville. Game two is slated for September 23. 2023 in Starkville with the final game in the series set for September 14, 2024 at M-M Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

The series is 14-14-1.

The last time Southern Miss and Mississippi State clashed on the same field was back on September 6, 2015 in Hattiesburg. Bulldogs quarterback Dak Prescott guided Mississippi State to a 34-16 win over Golden Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens. Prescott completed 22 of 38 passes for 237 yards. He added 72 yards rushing with a touchdown.

Jon Gilbert said, "We are pleased to announce the series, which is good for the football fans in the state of Mississippi."

I agree. Just maybe Southern Miss and Ole Miss will agree to a series in the future.

