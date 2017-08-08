Search for new tourism director is winding down

The search began about two months ago, when the board of directors decided not to renew the previous executive director's contract. (Image Source: WLOX News)

South Mississippi's summer tourism season is coming to an end, and so is the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast search committee's pursuit of a new executive director.

"We're trying to get the right person, the new person in place and get them running because the type individuals we have coming in anyone of them could take the ball and run," said Bill Holmes who is a Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast commissioner.

Commissioner Holmes says they've narrowed it down to four candidates who could lead the tourism board.

"They're going to do an intense interview. They're going to feel out their experience level and the similarities between our community and the one they're coming from," said Holmes.

The search began about two months ago when the board of directors decided not to renew the previous executive director's contract. The board had extended it from July 31st to September 30th, but Renee Areng's last day was July 31st.

"Everything that happened in the past is water under the bridge, and we're looking forward to the future," said Holmes.

Holmes is confident that the final four candidates have what it takes to steer South Mississippi tourism in the right direction. Now, it's all about making the right decision.

"They will narrow it down to two tomorrow. The full board will meet on Thursday early in the morning because they're going to fly out back to their jobs and we're ready to go," said Holmes.

If the candidate accepts an offer before leaving, Holmes hopes the board can make that announcement by Thursday afternoon.

