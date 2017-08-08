Search for new tourism director is winding down

After two reported cases of domestic disputes on the coast including a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Monday, the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence wants domestic violence victims to know how to get help. The nonprofit also wants those who see or suspect the crime to speak up.More >>
South Mississippi's summer tourism season is coming to an end, and so is the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast search committee's pursuit of a new executive director.More >>
Just a few months into a new administration, Long Beach city leaders are trying to find ways to increase revenue.More >>
On Tuesday Southern Miss and Mississippi State have agreed to play a three game football series.More >>
There's a difference in funding from the City of Biloxi for two museums. Now there are demands to know why the Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art and the Maritime and Seafood Museum are not treated equally.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
