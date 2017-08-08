Budget workshop showcases difference in funding between two Biloxi museums

The differences in funding for the two museums will be discussed in future budget talks. (Photo source: WLOX)

There's a difference in funding from the City of Biloxi for two museums. Now there are demands to know why the Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art and the Maritime and Seafood Museum are not treated equally.

Executive Director of the Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art, Kevin O'Brien, says he believes the Ohr and the Maritime and Seafood Museum should get equal funding.

"We should be treated equally. We feel we've been on the outside in terms of some of the city's response," O'Brien said. "It's very important to notice that the Ohr has five separate buildings, and that's a lot of utility costs."

City records show the city pays for the Maritime and Seafood Museum's audit, its elevator maintenance, and summer camp, but not for the Ohr O'Keefe.

Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale said the exact reasons for the differences are unclear. That's why the city is asking for a copy of the Ohr's audit.

"We have a management agreement with one museum, but not with the other," Tisdale said. "We've asked the mayor to make a management agreement with the Ohr O'Keefe, to outline what the city and the museum's responsibilities are."

O'Brien said any financial help the city can give is much appreciated, since they're losing a quarter of their usual revenue each month, due to last year's fire at their welcome center and gift shop.

City of Biloxi Spokesman Vincent Creel said the differences in funding will be discussed in future budget talks.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.