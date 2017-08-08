Eyesore hotel in Jackson Co. to be demolished

Leaders are gearing up to take action on the old Howard Johnson Hotel in Jackson County, which burned down nearly five years ago. The hotel has sat as an eyesore since 2012.More >>
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.More >>
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove was on his way to court in Biloxi Tuesday when he noticed a wallet fly off the top of a car. When it hit the ground, cash started flying across Hwy 90.More >>
Chandler, a former state Supreme Court justice, has held his current post since December 2015. Under his leadership, CPS became a stand-alone agency dedicated to serving Mississippi’s foster children.More >>
It has taken a year and a half of construction and $40 million, but today marked a banner day for the City of Gulfport and its high school students.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
