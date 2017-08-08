Cash goes flying across Hwy 90 after driver forgets wallet

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove doesn't often get to deliver good news. It's usually just the opposite. But Tuesday his quick reflexes paid off for a woman in Biloxi.

Hargrove was on his way to court in Biloxi when he noticed a wallet fly off the top of a car. The driver had apparently left it there before she got into her vehicle and started driving down Highway 90.

When the wallet hit the ground, it busted open. Cash started flying across Hwy 90, just west of Treasure Bay Casino.

The coroner made a U-turn, stopped near the wallet, turned on his blue lights, called Biloxi police for assistance, got out of his car and started picking up the cash.

"It was a large wad of money," he laughed.

A few minutes later, the woman drove up and shared her story with the Biloxi officer who was helped Hargrove collect the case. Luckily, she was able to prove the wallet and the money belonged to her.

"I’ve done my good deed for the day," Hargrove told WLOX News.

There's no word on how much money was flying around, or if they were able to collect all the missing cash. But from the way witnesses described the scene, it sounded like they picked up a large number of bills.

