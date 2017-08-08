Redevelopment commission makes decisions regarding Gulfport aquarium

A recent study projected the aquarium could create at least 400 jobs and attract 350,000 visitors a year. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Gulfport Redevelopment Commission voted this morning to advertise for construction bids on the $93 million aquarium project downtown. Construction on the main buildings could begin in October.

The commission also agreed to hire an ADA consultant to make certain the entire campus complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Board members also discussed a plan to set aside specific areas for construction workers to park to avoid interrupting commerce for downtown merchants.

The board also discussed the first exhibit to be featured at the new facility. Visiting penguins will be the featured attractions.

