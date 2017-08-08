Progress for Mississippi Aquarium project

All that foundation dirt in downtown Gulfport will soon see some significant building activity.More >>
All that foundation dirt in downtown Gulfport will soon see some significant building activity.More >>
Leaders are gearing up to take action on the old Howard Johnson Hotel in Jackson County, which burned down nearly five years ago. The hotel has sat as an eyesore since 2012.More >>
Leaders are gearing up to take action on the old Howard Johnson Hotel in Jackson County, which burned down nearly five years ago. The hotel has sat as an eyesore since 2012.More >>
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.More >>
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove was on his way to court in Biloxi Tuesday when he noticed a wallet fly off the top of a car. When it hit the ground, cash started flying across Hwy 90.More >>
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove was on his way to court in Biloxi Tuesday when he noticed a wallet fly off the top of a car. When it hit the ground, cash started flying across Hwy 90.More >>
Chandler, a former state Supreme Court justice, has held his current post since December 2015. Under his leadership, CPS became a stand-alone agency dedicated to serving Mississippi’s foster children.More >>
Chandler, a former state Supreme Court justice, has held his current post since December 2015. Under his leadership, CPS became a stand-alone agency dedicated to serving Mississippi’s foster children.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>