Students, teachers delighted by new Gulfport High School

It has taken a year and a half of construction and $40 million, but today marked a banner day for the City of Gulfport and its high school students. The doors opened on the brand new, 200,000-square-foot high school.

It was certainly a challenge to get to this day, because while portions of the old high school we're being demolished, new buildings we're going up at the same time.

As students walked in for the first time, their eyes were wide open with amazement at the new facility. Just about everything in the high school is new, from the computers, to the furniture, the lighting, as well as state of the art vocational classrooms.

Student Alyssa Smokes said the new school is beautiful and will be much more conducive to learning. Marketing teacher Charles Tucker said he felt great, adding all the new technology in each classroom will make the learning environment exceptional.

Voters in Gulfport approved a bond issue two years ago to allow the new school to be built. It passed with more than 80 percent of the vote.

The work at the new high school is not done yet. Still to come is a new practice gymnasium and physical education center, which should be completed by next year.

Some of the buildings from the old high school complex were kept intact, and are now being used for administrative offices and storage space.

