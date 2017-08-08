Couple charged in weekend armed robbery

A weekend armed robbery at a Pascagoula hotel led to the arrest of a man and woman. Both are charged with armed robbery.

Capt. Doug Adams, with the Pascagoula Police Department, said the robbery was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday at the Regency Inn Hotel on Hospital Rd. Responding officers saw the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Anthony Hurst, dashing into a hotel room.

Adams said Hurst was taken into custody based on his clothing description and evidence found inside the hotel room. After further investigation, police determined Hurst used a 9mm Taurus handgun during the robbery, Adams said.

Investigators said Hurst’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Shantel Toro, was an accessory to the robbery.

Hurst and Toro were booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Hurst’s bond was set at $100,000. Toro is awaiting her initial court appearance for bond to be set.

Adams said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

