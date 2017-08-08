Waveland man accused of kidnapping, choking pregnant girlfriend

A Waveland man is under arrest, accused of choking his 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend and holding her against her will at knifepoint.

Police Chief David Allen said William Vinson Smith Belcher, 18, is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence and kidnapping.

Allen said officers were called to Belcher’s home on Auderer Blvd. in reference to a domestic disturbance Monday.

Responding officers interviewed Belcher’s girlfriend, who alleged he became violent after an argument. The girlfriend told investigators Belcher choked her to the point she was unable to breathe and held her at knifepoint.

Belcher then got into a fight with his girlfriend’s stepfather, who was also present, Allen said. The stepfather was reportedly taken to Hancock Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the fight.

According to Allen, Belcher was arrested after investigators interviewed the girlfriend, her mother, and her stepfather. After reviewing their statements and evidence, Belcher was charged at the Waveland Police Department. Allen said more charges are possible as the investigation moves forward.

Belcher is being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center without bond pending an initial court appearance.

