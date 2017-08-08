Body found in water off Biloxi Beach

A body has been found in the water on Biloxi Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

Authorities in Biloxi are down at the beach, where a man's body has been found right off the shore.

The body reportedly was found by a charter boat fisherman south of the Biloxi Yacht Club around 8:10 a.m.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove and Department of Marine Resources are also on the scene near the Kuhn Street Pier. Boats from DMR and Biloxi Fire retrieved the body from the water.

DMR/BLX PD/BLX FD all responding to a call reporting a body in the water just north of Deer Island. pic.twitter.com/mIBBeJgtN8 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) August 8, 2017

We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available. Coroner on scene

