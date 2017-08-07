Lyman Elementary faculty remember beloved student, Zaylan Sparkman

A new school year will begin at Lyman Elementary School, without a special first grader who had an infectious smile.More >>
Moss Point is focusing once again on residents getting water services illegally.More >>
Over the past three years the St. Martin Yellow Jackets offense was one of the most explosive on the coast. Impressive game breaking touchdowns may not come as easy in 2017.More >>
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
The future of the Hancock County Library system is in the process of being decided. The county's board of supervisors have been discussing the structure of the system for some time now.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
