Free haircuts in Gulfport get kids ready for first day of school

Dozens of people, not just kids, are now ready to take on the first day of school in style, after getting their hair cut for free by students from Chris' Beauty College.

Organizer Jeffrey Jenkins says his Christian-based fraternity meets at the corner of Alabama Ave. and Van Buren St., where the charity event was held.

"This is a collaboration between Mount Olive Lodge Number 83 and Chris' Beauty College. We're giving free haircuts, today from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m., for any student going to school, and for adult males, we actually opened it up for the whole neighborhood."

Jenkins said he's helped 75 people get their hair freshened up before school starts Tuesday.

"Most want a low haircut, tapered on the side, and some want dreadlocks. We've been planning for one month, and it's the first year we ever did it. It's a great success. This is a great event to give parents some relief financially."

Jenkins says his Masonic fraternity aims to give back to the community while building character among men.

"It makes me feel great, it's a transformation," Jenkins said. "I told them that now they're different men, with a beautiful smile, and they're hyped up for school. I've talked to some parents, and they're excited too."

Jenkins said the turnout was even better than he'd expected, and he's glad to bring the community together for a good cause.

