Police release new details in child's fatal shooting

Zaylan Sparkman, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after 7 p.m. (Photo source: Anesha Price / Facebook)

Court documents show the Gulfport teen charged with shooting and killing his younger brother Friday night knew there were bullets in the gun when he pointed it at the boy and pulled the trigger.

Zaylan Sparkman, 6, died Friday night after being shot in the abdomen. His 16-year-old brother Albert Craft III is charged with manslaughter.

The police officer's account of the shooting details what happened inside the home on Sabine Street. Sparkman had been sitting on top of the washer when his older brother pointed the .38 caliber gun at him to scare him, then pulled the trigger two times. The first time, the gun didn't fire. The second time it did.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.