UPDATE: Woman shot, man in custody in Gulfport

Gulfport Police say they have a man in custody in connection with a shooting just off Hwy 49 Monday afternoon. The victim is a woman, who officials say is in serious condition.

The shooting happened near, but not at, the Golden Corral on Highway 49. When first responders arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lindsey Lirison said she witnessed the shooting as it happened.

"I just saw this guy, this lady come out screaming. I turned around and saw this guy shooting this lady three times. I heard a shot. I turned around and thought something exploded and I turned around and saw the guy shooting the lady," Lirison recalled. "I was scared because of my son. My husband was going over there to check, I said get back here honey I didn’t want him to get shot."

Lirison wasn't the only one in the heavily populated area to see the horrific scene unfold. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to please call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Police say the man surrendered to officers, but they aren't releasing any other information about the shooting at this time.

