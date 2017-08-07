Clinic employee shot outside workplace; Husband drives himself to jail

Over the past three years the St. Martin Yellow Jackets offense was one of the most explosive on the coast. Impressive game breaking touchdowns may not come as easy in 2017.More >>
Over the past three years the St. Martin Yellow Jackets offense was one of the most explosive on the coast. Impressive game breaking touchdowns may not come as easy in 2017.More >>
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
The future of the Hancock County Library system is in the process of being decided. The county's board of supervisors have been discussing the structure of the system for some time now.More >>
The future of the Hancock County Library system is in the process of being decided. The county's board of supervisors have been discussing the structure of the system for some time now.More >>
Dozens of people, not just kids, are now ready to take on the first day of school in style, after getting their hair cut for free by students from Chris' Beauty College.More >>
Dozens of people, not just kids, are now ready to take on the first day of school in style, after getting their hair cut for free by students from Chris' Beauty College.More >>
It's been ten days since the shooting of a Harrison County deputy off Highway 605. And even though the investigation continues, there appear to be more questions than answers.More >>
It's been ten days since the shooting of a Harrison County deputy off Highway 605. And even though the investigation continues, there appear to be more questions than answers.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>