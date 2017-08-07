Clinic employee shot outside workplace; Husband drives himself to jail

Gulfport Police say they have a man in custody in connection with a shooting just off Hwy 49. (Photo source: WLOX)

The shooting happened outside Memorial Hospital's Physician Clinic - Pediatrics in Orange Grove. The victim is an employee at the clinic. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened just before 4pm outside Memorial Hospital's Physician Clinic - Pediatrics on Hwy 49 in Orange Grove. The victim, Jefferson's wife, is an employee at the clinic.

"We understand it was a family dispute," Memorial CEO/President Gary Marchand told WLOX News. "Our hearts and prayers are with our employee, her family and co-workers at this time."

The victim was flown to a hospital in Mobile for treatment and was last listed in serious condition.

Lindsey Lirison said she witnessed the shooting as it happened.

"I just saw this guy, this lady come out screaming. I turned around and saw this guy shooting this lady three times. I heard a shot. I turned around and thought something exploded and I turned around and saw the guy shooting the lady," Lirison recalled. "I was scared because of my son. My husband was going over there to check, I said get back here honey I didn’t want him to get shot."

Lirison wasn't the only one in the heavily populated area to see the horrific scene unfold. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to please call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Police said Jefferson drove to the jail after the shooting and turned himself in, telling officers he shot his wife. His truck was secured as a crime scene and turned over to Gulfport investigators as soon as they arrived.

Multiple witnesses in the area very shaken up. Some businesses locked their doors in fear of the Gulfport shooter. pic.twitter.com/PeHQL2G7JS — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) August 7, 2017

