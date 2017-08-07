Sheriff surprised by lack of tips in deputy shooting case

Deputies blocked Highway 605 for several hours on Friday as police searched for the man accused of shooting a Harrison County Sheriff's deputy.

Deputies blocked Highway 605 for several hours on Friday as police searched for the man accused of shooting a Harrison County Sheriff's deputy.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.

Harrison Co. deputy released from hospital; suspect on the run

Harrison Co. deputy released from hospital; suspect on the run

The search to find the person who shot a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy last week is back at square one. Sheriff Troy Peterson said Tuesday two persons of interest in the case have been cleared by investigators.

The search to find the person who shot a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy last week is back at square one. Sheriff Troy Peterson said Tuesday two persons of interest in the case have been cleared by investigators.

Officials say around 11:30 Friday morning, a man pulled onto a dirt road near East Jordan Road and confronted a Harrison County deputy. (Photo source: WLOX)

Officials say around 11:30 Friday morning, a man pulled onto a dirt road near East Jordan Road and confronted a Harrison County deputy. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's been ten days now since a Harrison County deputy was shot following an encounter with a man near Highway 605 and East Jordan Road. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's been ten days now since a Harrison County deputy was shot following an encounter with a man near Highway 605 and East Jordan Road. Monday, WLOX News Now interviewed Sheriff Troy Peterson about the ongoing investigation.

"If this were an hour long episode of CSI, we'd already have it solved. But it's not. This is reality," the sheriff said.

Peterson said nothing has changed since day one.

"We're still looking for a white male who was driving a white pick up truck."

The sheriff said he's surprised by the lack of tips from the public regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle. He's heard the speculation and stories circulating about what may have happened.

"But we base investigations on evidence, not theories or opinion," said the sheriff.

There's been talk and speculation that the deputy was shot with his own gun. We asked the sheriff about that.

"I can't say anything about that. That's something MBI is still investigating."

The sheriff did say that when MBI concludes its investigation, there will likely be a joint news conference where everything about the case is shared.

For now, the search remains for a suspect in the shooting. The deputy is recovering at home, and MBI is piecing together the evidence, including ballistics, to prepare a final report on the incident.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.