Sheriff surprised by lack of tips in deputy shooting case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff surprised by lack of tips in deputy shooting case

It's been ten days now since a Harrison County deputy was shot following an encounter with a man near Highway 605 and East Jordan Road. (Photo source: WLOX) It's been ten days now since a Harrison County deputy was shot following an encounter with a man near Highway 605 and East Jordan Road. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It's been ten days now since a Harrison County deputy was shot following an encounter with a man near Highway 605 and East Jordan Road. Monday, WLOX News Now interviewed Sheriff Troy Peterson about the ongoing investigation. 

"If this were an hour long episode of CSI, we'd already have it solved. But it's not. This is reality," the sheriff said. 

Peterson said nothing has changed since day one. 

"We're still looking for a white male who was driving a white pick up truck." 

The sheriff said he's surprised by the lack of tips from the public regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle. He's heard the speculation and stories circulating about what may have happened. 

"But we base investigations on evidence, not theories or opinion," said the sheriff. 

There's been talk and speculation that the deputy was shot with his own gun. We asked the sheriff about that. 

"I can't say anything about that. That's something MBI is still investigating."

The sheriff did say that when MBI concludes its investigation, there will likely be a joint news conference where everything about the case is shared. 

For now, the search remains for a suspect in the shooting. The deputy is recovering at home, and MBI is piecing together the evidence, including ballistics, to prepare a final report on the incident.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Clinic employee shot outside workplace; Husband drives himself to jail

    Clinic employee shot outside workplace; Husband drives himself to jail

    Monday, August 7 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:17:52 GMT
    Gulfport Police say they have a man in custody in connection with a shooting just off Hwy 49. (Photo source: WLOX)Gulfport Police say they have a man in custody in connection with a shooting just off Hwy 49. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Gulfport Police say they have a man in custody in connection with a shooting just off Hwy 49 Monday afternoon. The victim was his wife, who officials say is in serious condition.

    More >>

    Gulfport Police say they have a man in custody in connection with a shooting just off Hwy 49 Monday afternoon. The victim was his wife, who officials say is in serious condition.

    More >>

  • Police release new details in child's fatal shooting

    Police release new details in child's fatal shooting

    Monday, August 7 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-08-07 22:08:43 GMT
    Zaylan Sparkman, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after 7 p.m. (Photo source: Anesha Price / Facebook)Zaylan Sparkman, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after 7 p.m. (Photo source: Anesha Price / Facebook)

    Court documents show the Gulfport teen charged with shooting and killing his younger brother Friday night knew there were bullets in the gun when he pointed it at the boy and pulled the trigger.

    More >>

    Court documents show the Gulfport teen charged with shooting and killing his younger brother Friday night knew there were bullets in the gun when he pointed it at the boy and pulled the trigger.

    More >>

  • Free clinic stops seeing patients because of doctor shortage

    Free clinic stops seeing patients because of doctor shortage

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:46:26 GMT
    Because of a lack of doctors, Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi has temporarily stopped seeing patients. (Photo source: WLOX)Because of a lack of doctors, Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi has temporarily stopped seeing patients. (Photo source: WLOX)

    These are challenging times at the Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi. The faith based organization was founded shortly after Hurricane Katrina and currently serves about 1400 people a year.

    More >>

    These are challenging times at the Bethel Free Health Clinic in Biloxi. The faith based organization was founded shortly after Hurricane Katrina and currently serves about 1400 people a year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly