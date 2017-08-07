Keesler AFB returns to normal; Search for armed man continues in Gulfport

Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him is still underway in Gulfport.

Officials are looking for Bruce Sledge, a white man, about 50 years old, 6"1" and 150lbs. He may be driving a red four door truck. If you see him, use caution and call 911 or (228) 377-3040.

After Sledge's name was released to the public, Gulfport Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen saying Sledge told someone he was going to harm a family member at Seashore Highlands, a Methodist retirement community off Hwy 605, north of I-10.

The retirement community is currently on lockdown as a precaution, and officers patrolling the area. Gulfport Police haven't had any contact with the man.

Keesler AFB officials warn of increased traffic at their gates "due to Security Forces taking the necessary steps to ensure the individual does not return to the installation."

After reports of possibly armed suspect on Keesler, base back to normal operations. Police looking for Bruce Sledge. no shots fired#now@wlox pic.twitter.com/FHEilwVcJk — Dave_Elliott_WLOX (@DaveWLOX) August 7, 2017

