Harrison Central OL Bryce Ramsey staying grounded after Florida - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Central OL Bryce Ramsey staying grounded after Florida State offer

It doesn't take long to see how Bryce Ramsey feels about getting a scholarship offer from Florida State.

"I was excited on the inside," Ramsey said. "I was excited, I didn't really show it, but I was excited."

It was the first Power Five collegiate offer for the Harrison Central offensive lineman. The 6'2", 346 pound junior also holds offers from Memphis, Southern Miss, South Alabama and a pair of SWAC schools.

"It means a lot to me," Ramsey said of his scholarship offers. "It just means I've been working hard ever since I came up here, when I was a little boy, I've been working hard. I have a good work ethic, I'm still grinding."

With all of this attention, it would be easy for anyone to get caught up in the hype, but Ramsey stays grounded thanks to a strong support system.

"He's handling it well," Harrison Central head coach Casey Cain said. "He's got a great mother and father at home and a lot of support from the school, but he's a great humble kid. He comes out every day and tries to get better. He's just a joy to coach."

That's good news for Harrison Central, as the Red Rebels look for their star center to lead them back to the playoffs after a disappointing 5-6 campaign last year.

"I pump a lot of guys up in the weight room, (I'm) hype with everybody," Ramsey said. "Coach tells me to go back to my rack, (but) I'll be all around the weight room and everything."

"He's the main dude we look behind to run the football," Cain said. "A lot of guys rely on him, reminding them who to block and all that, so yeah, we rely heavily on Bryce, that's for sure."

