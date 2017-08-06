Gautier boy loses thumb in dog attack

Although a dog attack left him injured, 12-year-old Brandon Davis isn't letting that slow him down.More >>
The recent death of 6-year-old Zaylan Sparkman has the Gulfport community in shock.More >>
Gulfport Leisure Services Director Gus Wesson has requested the city consolidate multiple bank accounts into one.More >>
Because back to school shopping is a privilege some parents and their children don't get to experience, the Coast community stepped up to fill the gaps.More >>
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass confirms a 40-year-old man was shot in the face on Sunday.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
