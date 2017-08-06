Gautier boy loses thumb in dog attack

The dog is currently under a 10-day quarantine. (Photo source: WLOX)

Following the attack, Brandon is now focused on getting better. (Photo source: WLOX)

A bandage covers 12-year-old Brandon Davis' right hand, but underneath is a grim sight of 25 stitches over what's left of the preteen's thumb.

"Trying not worry about it, because I don't really like to think about it," Davis said. "That's my thumb, there's stitches inside and out, but it's still movable."

On July 31, things took a turn for the worst during a cookout at family friend's house with his grandmother and sister. While visiting, Davis went to pet a dog and was attacked.

"I remember hearing the dog bark, but that's the last i heard until my grandson started screaming," said Brandon's grandmother, Elaine Helle.

Helle describes the next few hours as frantic. Although doctors worked hard, they were unable to save Brandon's thumb. She's still grappling with not being able to do more during the attack.

"It was awful because there wasn't nothing I could do, and I vowed to take care of him," said Helle. "You know to watch him and make sure nothing ever happens to him. I just felt like a failure."

As Brandon begins his road to recovery, the dog is now under a quarantine at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. At this time, no criminal charges are pending.

"Because the dog was secured at the time of the attack, the owner wasn't in violation of any rules in the animal ordinance," said Gautier animal control officer Dustin Alexander.

Brandon and his grandmother say they have no hard feelings against the dog, or it's owner.

The focus now is on getting Brandon back to normal.

"He's gotta go through a lot of intensive therapy," Helle said.

After the dog's 10-day quarantine, he can be returned back to his owner as long as the owner abides by Gautier's vicious dog ordinance.

