Bayou Vista Golf Course may see improvements

Bayou Vista Golf Course could soon receive a face lift.

Gulfport Leisure Services Director Gus Wesson has requested the city consolidate multiple bank accounts into one, totaling more than $238,000.

Wesson wants to use the money from those accounts to build a new clubhouse on the course, as well as make improvements to golf cart paths.

At this time, there is no word on what the actual cost would be of the work. The project will be discussed at Tuesday's city council meeting.

