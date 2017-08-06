'That was my grandbaby': Grandmother remembers slain 6-year-old

The recent death of 6-year-old Zaylan Sparkman has the Gulfport community in shock.

Zaylan was shot and killed Friday night, allegedly by his older brother; 16-year-old Albert Craft, III. Two days later, the family is left coping with the loss of one child to the grave - and another one to a jail cell.

WLOX News Now spoke exclusively with Zaylan's grandmother, who is struggling with the reality that little Zay Zay is no longer here.

"That was my grandbaby. We were preparing to send him to school. I had went and bought him clothes," said Denise Zanders.

Tonight at 10, WLOX reporter Victor Williams has the heartbreaking story from a family whose world has been shaken by gunfire.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.