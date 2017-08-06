Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting man in the face - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass confirms a 40-year-old man was shot in the face on Sunday.

The victim told deputies a man in a silver car drove up to him on Sunflower Street, fired the shot, then disappeared. 

No suspect information is available, but deputies say they are looking for a silver late-model vehicle.

The gunshot wound is not life threatening. 

