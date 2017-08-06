Chief: Gun that killed Gulfport boy was illegally obtained

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass confirms a 40-year-old man was shot in the face on Sunday.More >>
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania spoke with WLOX News Sunday morning. His first comments since Zaylan Sparkman’s shooting death two days earlier focused on the gun used to kill the little boy.More >>
August 2017 brings a number of exciting celestial events.More >>
Biloxi firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Kim Long Vietnamese Cuisine. The restaurant is located at the corner of Division and Reynoir streets in downtown Biloxi.More >>
Following the tragic shooting death of 6-year-old Zaylan Sparkman, the North Gulfport community is mourning the loss of one of their own.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
