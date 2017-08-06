Perseid Meteor Shower and the Sturgeon Moon visible this week

Illustration of Earth passing through comet ice and dust that enter's the atmosphere to cause the meteor shower. By AstroBob

If you haven’t heard by now, there is going to be a solar eclipse visible across much of North America on August 21. That astronomical event has been getting all the attention, eclipsing the other celestial events that take place this month.

The annual Perseid Meteor shower will be visible in the night sky later this week. Do not expect a spectacular show. According to space.com, about 40-50 meteors may be visible during the peak which will occur during the pre-dawn hours of August 12 and again August 13.

Some years, up to 100 meteors per hour are visible, but this year’s shower occurs when the moon is still bright in the sky. So, you will not be able to see as many.

The Perseid meteor shower happens every year when earth’s atmosphere passes through the icy, dusty tail of comet Swift-Tuttle. The particles enter the atmosphere and burn off harmlessly, creating a nice show.

This month’s full moon may also be of interest to some. Officially, the moon will be full on August 7 at 1:10 PM. So, when it rises at 7:49 PM in the evening it will be in the waning phase and about 99.7% full.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the August full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon because this is the time of the year these fish are caught in the Great Lakes.



Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



