No injuries reported from fire at Biloxi restaurant

Biloxi firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Kim Long Vietnamese Cuisine. The restaurant is located at the corner of Division and Reynoir streets in downtown Biloxi.

Biloxi sent four trucks and additional support to contain the blaze. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

First responders believe the fire sparked in the bathroom area around 8am.

Firefighters are still inside the restaurant making sure the flames didn't spread to the back of the building.

Happening now - fire at Kim Long Vietnamese Cuisine on Division St in Biloxi @WLOX pic.twitter.com/PLPmiGyEk7 — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) August 6, 2017

